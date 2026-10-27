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Atlanta deathrock band Psychic Death released its debut full-length album, The Garden / The Grave, on 23 October through A Certain Fate Records. The ten-track album is available on Bandcamp in digital format.

The band recorded the album at Studio 1 Zero with producer and mixing engineer Josh Monroy, with mastering by Dietrich Schoenemann at Complete Mastering. Guitarist and drummer James Cramer co-produced alongside Monroy. “The Garden / The Grave” was led by the single “Control.”

Debt Self Immolate Blame We Have the Night Pressure Control Picture Me Gone Salvation Wait For Me Fall Ground

<a href="https://psychicdeathatl.bandcamp.com/album/the-garden-the-grave" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Garden / The Grave by Psychic Death</a>

Violinist, violist and cellist Susy Reyes and 12-string acoustic guitarist Alex Logan contribute to the album alongside the core band. Album art comes from Raison Detre, with additional design by Kaegan Gregory. Psychic Death plays Atlanta Utility Works in East Point, Georgia, on 7 November.

About Psychic Death

Psychic Death is a deathrock and goth-leaning post-punk band from Atlanta, Georgia. The lineup pairs vocalist and guitarist Blake Lumry, who also writes the band’s songs, with bassist Zachary Estess, synth player and additional percussionist Ryan Stark, and drummer James Cramer, who also contributes guitar and vocals. “The Garden / The Grave,” released 23 October 2026 through A Certain Fate Records, is the band’s debut full-length album, recorded at Studio 1 Zero with producer and mixing engineer Josh Monroy and mastered by Dietrich Schoenemann at Complete Mastering. The ten-track record is led by the single “Control” and features guest string and acoustic-guitar parts from Susy Reyes and Alex Logan. Psychic Death supports the album with a hometown show at Atlanta Utility Works on 7 November.

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