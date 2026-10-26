October 26, 2026

Chris Wicked covers Danzig’s ‘Mother’ on 27 October

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 26, 2026

Chris Wicked releases a cover of Danzig’s “Mother” on 27 October 2026 via Raven Black Recordings, closing a four-song cover series.

Chris Wicked covers Danzig's 'Mother' on 27 October
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Chris Wicked releases a cover of Danzig’s “Mother” on 27 October 2026 through Raven Black Recordings. The Bergen, Norway artist recorded it with longtime collaborators Eskil Sæter and Marius Mathisen, closing a four-song cover series ahead of his forthcoming EP, “Black Horns & Black Hooves.”

Related newsChris Wicked releases a cover of Depeche Mode's 'Enjoy the Silence' via Raven Black Productions

The cover follows Chris Wicked’s versions of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” Kent’s “Utan Dina Andetag” and, previously covered by Side-Line, Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” Of “Mother,” Chris Wicked said: “The original is such a rock song, so I wanted to strip it back and do something very different – something more atmospheric and hypnotic.”

Mathisen produced the track and played synths and drums; Sæter played bass; both play guitar. Terje Tjervaag mixed the single and Hugo Alverstein mastered it. All four covers will appear on “Black Horns & Black Hooves” alongside original material, the first release to mark a shift toward Chris Wicked’s own songwriting since the 20th-anniversary single “Dying Breed,” which closed out his Malice in Wonderland retrospective.

About Chris Wicked

Chris Wicked fronted Malice in Wonderland, a band that drew international attention in the 2000s for its blend of glam, goth and hard rock, touring widely and releasing several albums. His solo work moves toward a darker, more personal sound built from gothic melancholy, cinematic atmosphere and alternative rock and metal. His debut solo album, “Aleine,” came out in 2021 and featured guests Gaahl (Gorgoroth), Hoest (Taake) and Niklas Kvarforth (Shining).

“Mother,” released 27 October 2026, closes Chris Wicked’s run of cover singles ahead of “Black Horns & Black Hooves,” with new original material and recording for a next album already under way.

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