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“The Portent” marks the fourth full-length studio album from the collaboration between American artists Robert Galbraith and Elizabeth Virosa, known as Snowbeasts, and James Miller of Solypsis. The two projects are well acquainted, with all three artists being highly experienced producers who have spent years honing their craft.

The album features nine tracks that form a genuine, albeit compact, melting pot of diverse influences. While Electro might be the overarching label, the range of inspirations is vast, spanning Industrial-Techno and Trance (arguably the dominant influences) to Dark-Electro and Rhythmic-Ambient. The tracks are consistently propulsive, driven by deep, pulsating basslines. This sonic landscape is further enriched by a broad palette of Electronic textures and effects, occasionally punctuated by mystical vocal chants.

“The Portent” is an immersive experience, showcasing two creative forces that have learned to complement each other perfectly, ultimately s ounding like a cohesive band in their own right. This is a fantastic album that I can highly recommend. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Trampling Over Fragility”:

<a href="https://componentrecordings.bandcamp.com/track/trampling-over-fragility" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trampling Over Fragility by Snowbeasts & Solypsis</a>

Souls In Bondage – Souls In Bondage (Digital/Cassette EP – Sister9 Recordings)

About Snowbeasts and Solypsis

Snowbeasts is a post-industrial and dark electronic duo based in Providence, Rhode Island, founded in 2014 by producer Robert Galbraith, who also records as Raab Codec, and vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Elizabeth Virosa. Their early material centred on modular soundscapes and dark ambient textures before moving towards beat-driven structures drawing on IDM, electro-industrial, minimal electronics and industrial techno. Side-Line spoke to the duo in February 2021 for the ‘Click Interview’ with SNOWBEASTS.

Solypsis is the main alias of American noise producer James Miller, who founded the labels Digital Vomit and Dismissive Records and co-founded Couch Fort Records. The two acts released the joint album “Fever Dream” in 2020.

“Parasomnia” followed on 4 March 2021 through Ohm Resistance, the Brooklyn label run by Kurt Gluck, who records as Submerged. Snowbeasts went on to release “The Endless” on Re:Mission Entertainment in 2023, announced on Side-Line as Post-industrial duo Snowbeasts launch new album, ‘The Endless’.

Snowbeasts and Solypsis released a second joint album, “Firelands”, on Ohm Resistance in 2023. Snowbeasts followed in 2024 with the solo album “Devour” on Re:Mission Entertainment, reported on Side-Line as Snowbeasts present brand new album, ‘Devour’ – Out now.

Snowbeasts and Solypsis released a third joint album, “Extinction Burst”, on Component Recordings in 2025, the same year Snowbeasts issued the solo album “Dire Days” on Re:Mission Entertainment. A second single from “Dire Days”, “Abuse of Power”, followed in February 2026, covered on Side-Line as Snowbeasts launches ‘Abuse of Power’ single from ‘Dire Days’ with remix EP. Component Recordings, the label also behind “Extinction Burst”, issues “The Portent” as the pair’s fourth full-length album together.

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com