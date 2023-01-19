Corlyx – Blood In The Disco (Album – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Indie-Wave, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After two self-released albums and a first official opus (cf. “Together Apart”) released in 2020 by Negative Gain Productions the UK act Corlyx signed to Out Of Line and unleashed “Blood In The Disco”.

Content: Caitlin Stokes and Brandon Ashley take off with a pure Indie/Wave/Pop track featuring a sexy chorus sung by Caitlin. The song in a way perfectly symbolizes the sound of the opus. 80s like inspiration mixed with an Indie touch and sexy parts. You’ll notice a duo with Massive Ego and another with Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost). The last song is a remix by Nero Argento.

+ + + : Corlyx don’t really innovate and yet it sounds different than most of the productions from the ‘Industrial’ scene. There’s this cool and unique British style which is hard to explain but which I often describe as ‘f*** off’. The sound is mixing different influences; from Pop to New-Wave to Industrial while in the end it has something Indie-driven. The choruses are often carrying and elevating. I like the duo with Massive Ego on “Raindrops” but favorite cuts are “The Echo” which clearly has a solid 80s touch and “The Threshold” for the powerful and perfect balance between guitar and electronics.

– – – : I expected a bit more out of the duo with Chris Harms.

Conclusion: Corlyx have the look and the sound!

Best songs: “The Echo”, “The Threshold”, “Raindrops”, “Atrophy”, “Raindrops – Nero Argento Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/CORLYXOFFICIAL

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel