Meta Meat – Infra Supra (Album – Ant-Zen / Le Label Beige)

Genre/Influences: Tribal, Trance, Industrial.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the second album by the french duo Hugues Villette (2Kilos & More) and Phil Von (Von Magnet). The album has been released by Ant-Zen together with Le Label Beige. “Infra Supra” comes five years after the self-titled opus.

Content: Both musicians are used to mixing electronic gear and real percussion. It creates this heavy and explicit Tribal sound, which sounds as the guiding line through the work. The percussion is progressively built up in a way it now and then creates a transcendental feeling. Some songs have been accomplished with a kind of Neo-Classic touch adding a Cinematographic feeling to the work.

+ + + : Meta Meat is a fusion between 2 French artists I like for the global approach in sound and making music; a different and original approach, which comes through I this new collaborative opus. The songs are elaborated and especially the dynamic, Tribal rhythms are simply great. The opening song is a kind of intro, which clearly reveals the direction of the album, which on “Resurgent” is directly reaching a first climax. “Dichotomy” and “Trampled” both are other attention grabbers. The songs are meticulously built up with powerful and frenetic rhythms. But the album is more than simply great percussion and also features alluring Electronic atmospheres covering the songs with darkness and mystery.

– – – : I don’t have real minus points, but I think this duo even has the potential to do better.

Conclusion: “Infra Supra” is a noticeable album in a genre wherein less bands are active so I can only encourage Meta Meat to pursue their collaboration. We need more music like this.

Best songs: “Resurgent”, “Dichotomy”, “Trampled”, “Animal”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.facebook.com/phil.von.3 / www.facebook.com/2kilosMore

Labels: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official / www.facebook.com/lelabel.beige