Muhd – Dilogia (Album – Cyclic Law)

November 7, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD, Cassette. Background/Info: Muhd is a project driven by Samuel…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Muhd is a project driven by Samuel Vaney (still involved with Fargue, Cortez, Consor) and who previously released an album together with Treha Sektori, who also did the artwork of “Dilogia”. This is the first album of Muhd, which was originally released on cassette format on BLWBCK in 2014 and now re-released by Cyclic Law on CD.

Content: “Dilogia” takes the listener away in an imaginary universe of darkness. The composition has something minimal and definitely Cinematographic. The sound formula mainly consists of long, monotone sound waves creating a dark mood. The last track is more elaborated, featuring melodic string and bleeping sequences.

+ + + : The best part of the work comes right at the end; “Kychtym” sounds different and especially more sophisticated than the rest of the tracklist. This album is clearly a Cinematographic approach, being the right music to accompany a visual performance like theatre, dance, film, photography…

– – – : Without this visual performance, the album is slowly stagnating in long during, monotone pieces.

Conclusion: “Dilogia” is not exactly the album I was waiting for to see re-edited on CD, but it might appeal for lovers of Dark-Cinematographic experiences.

Best songs: “Kychtym”, “Severing”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/muhdmusic

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw


