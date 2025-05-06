Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish electronic duo Hatif will release their second full-length album, “Small States,” on May 23, 2025, via Town And Towers Records.

The album follows a sequence of singles, including “Broken Bucket” and “Take the Bait”, which preview the tonal and thematic direction of the upcoming release. According to the band, the new album is “not just a collection of songs but a set of linked states.”

Built around rhythmic structures and melodic variation, “Small States” maintains Hatif’s minimal and modal approach. Musically the duo blends electronic pop, darkwave, post-punk and electro influences, with harmonic progressions that draw from Middle Eastern modal systems. “These modal influences aren’t just decorative,” the band states. “They guide how the songs open up, build tension and find their way forward.”

“Small States” will be available via Bandcamp and major streaming platforms including Spotify and SoundCloud.

About Hatif

Hatif is a Swedish electronic music duo formed in the early 2020s. Based in Sweden, the group creates structured, melody-driven compositions shaped by rhythmic repetition and modal scales. Their music resists strict genre classification, often combining minimal electronics with darkwave and post-punk elements.

The duo’s debut album, “Everything Is Repetition,” was released independently. Their subsequent singles offered more refined thematic structures, leading into the release of “Small States.”

