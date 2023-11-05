Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb Continue 'join the Forces' Tour

Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb continue their successful ‘Join The Forces’ tour

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange. Photos by Tarjei Krogh, Truls A. Bakken and Jan Ronald Stange) After the successful shows in Langen, Berlin, Leipzig, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and Oberhausen earlier this year, Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb started November 2023 with the second round of the ‘Join The Forces’ tour.

They kicked off in Oslo, the capital of Norway, and then headed to Sweden, offering fans in Gothenburg the chance to experience this unique package. The tour’s final shows in Germany will take place in Munich and Heidelberg, being the last opportunity to see these two legends share the stage in a single evening.

The opening act in Norway and Sweden were the up-and-coming Swedish queen of EBM, REIN, bringing her aggressive voice and beats. Douglas McCarthy’s longtime collaborator Terence Fixmer will open the evening at the German shows.

Like many in the audience, I too was curious about the health of Douglas when Nitzer Ebb entered the stage and how it would affect his performance. We all noticed a somewhat frail frontman at the start, but as the show progressed and both audience and band were warmed up, he seemed better and better, leaving us very happy with their concert.

Front 242 started, as usual, with their waving flashlight in ‘First In/First Out’, and was energetic throughout their whole show. The highlight for most was ‘Headhunter’, making the whole audience jump and the floor literally moving!

Must also mention that Tarjei Krogh, the photografer of the NEP/F242 photos (here caught on camera himself taking these photos), also are a musician and producer in various EBM/electronic bands since the 80’s! Do check out his most recent project Norwegian Giants!

