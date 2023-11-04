Esa and Moaan Exis Drop Two-song Single 'spit & Spite'

The two industrial bands ESA and Moaan Exis have united to release a new two-track single, “Spit & Spite”, courtesy of Negative Gain Productions. “Spit & Spite” is a double A-side combining Moaan Exis’ punk-like industrial and basslines with ESA’s percussion.

All started when in 2020, just before the first lockdown of Covid appeared on the horizon, ESA and Moaan Exis played a show together in Prague, Czech Republic. There it was decided that at some point they would collaborate and put something together in the future.

Fast forward three to five years and the schedules finally aligned enough to create something that they all felt deserved to actually live. The artists wanted to make sure that whatever they put together felt like a 50/50 split – like ESA ingested Moaan Exis or Moaan Exis injected ESA.

Below is the video for “Spite”.

You can download the single below.

<a href="https://esangp.bandcamp.com/album/spit-spite">Spit & Spite by ESA vs Moaan Exis</a>