ESA and Moaan Exis drop two-song single ‘Spit & Spite’ – Out now
The two industrial bands ESA and Moaan Exis have united to release a new two-track single, “Spit & Spite”, courtesy of Negative Gain Productions. “Spit & Spite” is a double A-side combining Moaan Exis’ punk-like industrial and basslines with ESA’s percussion.
All started when in 2020, just before the first lockdown of Covid appeared on the horizon, ESA and Moaan Exis played a show together in Prague, Czech Republic. There it was decided that at some point they would collaborate and put something together in the future.
Fast forward three to five years and the schedules finally aligned enough to create something that they all felt deserved to actually live. The artists wanted to make sure that whatever they put together felt like a 50/50 split – like ESA ingested Moaan Exis or Moaan Exis injected ESA.
Below is the video for “Spite”.
You can download the single below.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.