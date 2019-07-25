Click Click frontman Adrian K Smith launches brand new solo album

“Subterranean” is the new solo album by Click Click frontman Adrian K Smith. The release comes limited to 100 cassettes with Bandcamp download code cards.

Here’s what Adrian Smith has to tell about this limited cassette release: “Some of the music for “Subterranean” came from recordings I made between 1979 and 1988. Edits were taken from “Electronic Music” (1978), “Music From The Maze” (1981) and “Nada” (1988) and added to work recorded between 2000 and 2019; these were then edited and recorded onto tape before being disected and rearranged into the final mix. Because of the varied quality of some of the recordings (and my total disregard for track separation) compression and equalisation turned out to be very problematic, but considering some of the material came from cassette tapes which had been sitting in a dust covered box for 40 years, I hope you’ll take these problems into consideration before you press PLAY.”

dav

You can check the tracks below and order the cassette right here.

<a href="http://4mgrecords.bandcamp.com/album/subterranean">Subterranean by Adrian K Smith</a>

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.