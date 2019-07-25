FOLLOW US
 
Slovakian dark synthpop act Imiafan release 12 inch on at Falco Invernale Records

By Jul 25,2019
The french label Falco Invernale Records presents new vinyl release. It is a 6 tracker 12″ mini album titled “Videnie” (Vision) by the slovak dark synthpop act Imiafan. You can expect dark beats and vibes coming from Slovakia featuring poetic lyrics by Ivan Strpka.

The 12 inch vinyl is limited to 300 hand-numbered copies. Below are some snippets.


