CK 37 – Inget Hat (Digital/Vinyl Album – Audite Records)

CK 37 is a new Swedish project that began releasing singles in 2024 and has now compiled them—along with additional material—into this nine-track debut album.

CK 37 stands for pure, retro EBM, the kind of music Sweden has truly mastered over the years. You might think there’s nothing new under the sun—and that’s exactly what makes it compelling. This album is well-crafted, with the band enriching their songs through additional layers of sound and female backing vocals. On one track, they even venture into subtle Pop territory. And then there’s the Kraftwerk cover, reimagined as “Motorväg (Fan Fan Fan),” which they have convincingly transformed into a powerful EBM version.

With this promising debut album, CK 37 have certainly won me over. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Svett”:

https://ck37.bandcamp.com/track/svett-2

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

