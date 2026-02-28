February 28, 2026

CK 37 – Inget Hat (Digital/Vinyl Album – Audite Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 28, 2026
CK 37 is a new Swedish project that began releasing singles in 2024 and has now compiled them—along with additional material—into this nine-track debut album.

CK 37 stands for pure, retro EBM, the kind of music Sweden has truly mastered over the years. You might think there’s nothing new under the sun—and that’s exactly what makes it compelling. This album is well-crafted, with the band enriching their songs through additional layers of sound and female backing vocals. On one track, they even venture into subtle Pop territory. And then there’s the Kraftwerk cover, reimagined as “Motorväg (Fan Fan Fan),” which they have convincingly transformed into a powerful EBM version.

With this promising debut album, CK 37 have certainly won me over. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Svett”:

https://ck37.bandcamp.com/track/svett-2

