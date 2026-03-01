Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Behind this project is the Italian producer Giuseppe Sciretti, who has been active for about five years. At the end of 2025, he released this new album on the Brussels (Belgium)-based label Forbidden Teachings.

In all honesty, I must admit that I wasn’t very familiar with Nigh\T/mare, but after listening to this album, I certainly won’t forget the name anytime soon. “Through” brings together various influences in a hard, relentless, and dark journey. The music is primarily driven by a blend of heavy Industrial rhythms—resembling a broader interpretation of Techno—combined with mystical and epic elements that surface mainly through enigmatic vocals. The majority of the album unfolds as a succession of brilliant, exhilarating tracks. The overwhelming rhythms are capable of transporting the listener—and especially the dancer—into a authentic trance. The obscure, mysterious atmosphere, reinforced by weighty and epic arrangements, adds an almost Ritualistic dimension to the experience. The final tracks remain intense and propulsive, though they lean more toward a classic Industrial power approach. At times, the album reminds me somewhat of iVardensphere, though I might even prefer Nigh\T/mare—which says a great deal about the quality of this production.

It is with true regret that I only discovered this album this year, because “Through” would undoubtedly have secured a very high—perhaps even the highest—spot in my personal ‘best of’ list of last year. (Rating:9½).

Listen to “Rising”:

https://forbiddenteachings.bandcamp.com/track/rising

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

