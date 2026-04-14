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The German EBM / electro-pop act Digital Factor has released the digital EP “They Will Forget You (When You Die)” via Alfa Matrix. The five-track release is the first preview of the forthcoming album “0.8”.

The EP contains “They Will Forget You”, “They Will Forget You (Gwen Gaffa remix)”, “They Will Forget You (feat. Kalle Vogel – Logic & Olivia)”, “They Will Forget You (king size remix)”, and “You’re Going Down (live)”. The “king size remix” was executed by Carsten Canay. The closing live version of “You’re Going Down” points back to the 2011 album “Trialog”.

The new EP also means a new line-up as Gwendolyn Gaffa has now now joined Mike Langer as a permanent studio and live member.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/they-will-forget-you-when-you-die-ep" rel="noopener">They Will Forget You (When You Die) EP by DIGITAL FACTOR</a>

An official video for the title track is available as well, you can view it below.

About Digital Factor

Digital Factor started in Altenburg, Germany, in 1993. Formed by Mike Langer, Torsten Heise, and Tino Schmidt the later line-up phases included Guido Litke and Leo von Leibnitz. Musically the project brings a mix of EBM and electro with later on also synth-pop, techno, and crossover elements.

The first release was the 1994 Hard Records released EP “F.A.L.L.I.N.G.- Down”. A move to Hyperium / Hypnobeat followed, bringing “Relationchips” in 1995, “On Demand” in 1996, “De Facto” and “Countercheck” in 1997, and “Over One Million Times” in 1999. After a quieter period, the band returned with “One More Piece” in 2006, “Look Back To Go Forward” in 2009, and “Trialog” in 2011.

Alfa Matrix signed the band in 2020 and released the band’s “Come With Me“. That release was followed by “A Chemical Process” in 2021, a few back-catalogue reissues, the EP “What?” in 2022, and in 2023 the singles “I Am What I Am”, “Ouvre”, and the charity album “G.B.A.-General Behavior Abrogate“.

The new EP is a first teaser for the new album “0.8”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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