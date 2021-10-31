Cities Last Broadcast – The Umbra Report (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: After having released three collaborative albums with Atrium…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: After having released three collaborative albums with Atrium Carceri, Pär Boström (still involved with other projects like Kammarheit, Teahouse Radio, Bonini Bulga ao) he strikes back with a new solo-album.
Content: “The Umbra Report” is totally devoted to the sound of Cryo Chamber; a dark Cinematographic journey mixed with some Dark-Ambient passages. Low, buzzing sound waves create a dark vision. The darkness has been accentuated by ghost-like vocal effects, and also by repetitive tones and loops.
+ + + : Cities Last Broadcast is switching from frightening, Dark-Ambient constructions towards impressions of sadness. You feel lost in an imaginary labyrinth of sonic horror, which is reaching a total climax on, “Stares Back”. This track has a strong visual appeal, which is mainly created by some vocal effects, which have been mixed at the front of the composition. There’s also something to say about the sorrow emerging on, “Antumbra”; the track serving as a perfect final to the work.
– – – : I sometimes would like to hear a bit more diversity in the composition.
Conclusion: Pär Boström is a talented and experienced musician, who exactly knows how to compose poignant Dark-Ambient sounds.
Best songs: “Stares Back”, “Antumbra”, “A Message”, “Conduct”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/citieslastbroadcast
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.