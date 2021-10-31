Cities Last Broadcast – The Umbra Report (Album – Cryo Chamber)

October 31, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: After having released three collaborative albums with Atrium…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After having released three collaborative albums with Atrium Carceri,  Pär Boström (still involved with other projects like Kammarheit, Teahouse Radio, Bonini Bulga ao) he strikes back with a new solo-album.

Content: “The Umbra Report” is totally devoted to the sound of Cryo Chamber; a dark Cinematographic journey mixed with some Dark-Ambient passages. Low, buzzing sound waves create a dark vision. The darkness has been accentuated by ghost-like vocal effects, and also by repetitive tones and loops.

+ + + : Cities Last Broadcast is switching from frightening, Dark-Ambient constructions towards impressions of sadness. You feel lost in an imaginary labyrinth of sonic horror, which is reaching a total climax on, “Stares Back”. This track has a strong visual appeal, which is mainly created by some vocal effects, which have been mixed at the front of the composition. There’s also something to say about the sorrow emerging on, “Antumbra”; the track serving as a perfect final to the work.

– – – : I sometimes would like to hear a bit more diversity in the composition.

Conclusion: Pär Boström is a talented and experienced musician, who exactly knows how to compose poignant Dark-Ambient sounds.

Best songs: “Stares Back”, “Antumbra”, “A Message”, “Conduct”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/citieslastbroadcast

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.comwww.facebook.com/CryoChamber


Star Industry bassist Stijn Kuipers is no more – R.I.P.

Re:Mission Entertainment launches official merch store for Mentallo And The Fixer

