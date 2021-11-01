Ruptured World – Shore Rituals (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Right after the “Planetary”-series of three albums, Scottish…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Right after the “Planetary”-series of three albums, Scottish artist Alistair Rennie strikes back with his fifth official album. This album reveals a different concept, and that ‘contemplates the enigmas of the sea and brings a world of oceanic mysteries to the threshold of our understanding.’
Content: This album holds on the music influences of previous productions, but also reveals new, interesting ideas. Taking off with a kind of piano play lost in an endless dark space, the work is progressively moving into mysterious atmospheres created by obscure sound treatments and a few spoken passages feeling like the voice from beyond the grave. Field recordings featuring animals and voices, but also elements of nature are emerging at the end of the work.
+ + + : This work has something minimal and even a bit intimate. The visual strength of the songs is an easy, noticeable element. I like the way the dark sound composition has been mixed with spoken passages and different field recordings getting a kind of animation into the work. You can easily notice this album has something conceptual or at least built up around a theme.
– – – : There’s no track to throw away, but I’m maybe missing that track, which should make the album unavoidable.
Conclusion: This album is a poignant production, which has something relaxing and yet disturbing.
Best songs: “The Whale’s Mouth”, “The Merman”, “Radio Signature Interludium”, “The Silencing Tide”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/RupturedWorld
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.