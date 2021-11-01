Ruptured World – Shore Rituals (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Right after the “Planetary”-series of three albums, Scottish artist Alistair Rennie strikes back with his fifth official album. This album reveals a different concept, and that ‘contemplates the enigmas of the sea and brings a world of oceanic mysteries to the threshold of our understanding.’

Content: This album holds on the music influences of previous productions, but also reveals new, interesting ideas. Taking off with a kind of piano play lost in an endless dark space, the work is progressively moving into mysterious atmospheres created by obscure sound treatments and a few spoken passages feeling like the voice from beyond the grave. Field recordings featuring animals and voices, but also elements of nature are emerging at the end of the work.

+ + + : This work has something minimal and even a bit intimate. The visual strength of the songs is an easy, noticeable element. I like the way the dark sound composition has been mixed with spoken passages and different field recordings getting a kind of animation into the work. You can easily notice this album has something conceptual or at least built up around a theme.

– – – : There’s no track to throw away, but I’m maybe missing that track, which should make the album unavoidable.

Conclusion: This album is a poignant production, which has something relaxing and yet disturbing.

Best songs: “The Whale’s Mouth”, “The Merman”, “Radio Signature Interludium”, “The Silencing Tide”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/RupturedWorld

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber