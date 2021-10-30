Cult With No Name – Nights In North Sentinel (Album – CWNN Music)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Ambient-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: British Cult with No Name duo strikes back with a new self-released opus, which is the band’s tenth full length since 2007.

Content: It’s not that easy defining the sound of this band, which is clearly different from all standards. It remains an Electro-Pop driven composition, each album having its own approach. The work has something sensual for the production of the vocals, but also for its delicate piano arrangements. It also has something dreamy, sometimes spiced with a melancholic touch on top. They again asked a few guest singers like Kelli Ali (ex-Sneaker Pimps) and Blaine L. Reiniger who was already featured in the previous work. The female vocals accentuate the sensuality hanging over this work.

+ + + : Cult With No Name is a band with an own approach and a unique sound. But it also is a band which doesn’t really like to repeat itself. I here like the piano arrangements, which are also playing the melody lines. I also noticed a kind of violin-sounding arrangements, creating a sort of cinematographic sensation. There are several cool songs featured, but “After The Storm” is definitely the outstanding piece of the opus. This track is full of emotions, beautifully crafted and accentuated by warm female backing vocals.

– – – : Some passages are maybe a little bit too smooth like.

Conclusion: It remains a challenge defining the sound of this formation, but it might be labeled as ‘Cinematographic-Pop’ music.

Best songs: “After The Storm”, “Noa’s Arc”, “Fight Or Flight”.

Rate: 7½.

