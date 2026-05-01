Christine Plays Viola – F.I.V.E. Fear Increases Violent Emotions (Digital/CD Album – Cleopatra Records)

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The Italian group Christine Plays Viola was formed in 2008 and returns this year with its fifth album, following a six-year hiatus. Still operating as a four-piece, the band now releases “F.I.V.E. – Fear Increases Violent Emotions” on Cleopatra Records. The album explores a dark descent into identity, tension, and redemption, conceived, written, and recorded in a period marked by both isolation and confrontation.

Those already familiar with the band will recognize the characteristic 1980s influences, best described as a cross between Post-Punk and Dark-Wave. The guitar plays a central role, shaping the atmosphere and serving as the driving force behind this opus. At times, it even takes on a surprisingly psychedelic edge, though the band never loses sight of its darker core.

The heavier tracks stand out the most, occasionally evoking echoes of Bauhaus. Alongside these, the band also delivers more subdued songs, where the somber mood remains intact, though the overall impact is slightly less convincing. A notable and successful addition is the use of saxophone, bringing an unexpected twist—at moments even hinting at a subtle ska influence in combination with the guitar work.

What may be missing is a truly standout hit, although the album offers several very strong tracks, alongside a few—albeit rare—weaker moments. Christine Plays Viola prove themselves once again as seasoned veterans who have firmly earned their place within the broader Dark Wave landscape. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Confession”:

https://christineplaysviola.bandcamp.com/track/confession

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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