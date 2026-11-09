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Madison, Wisconsin darkwave artist Carrellee has released a new single, “Waiting”, on November 6, 2026, with a self-directed video, ahead of a 21-date European tour opening for Dutch act Bragolin.

<a href="https://carrellee.bandcamp.com/track/waiting" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Waiting by Carrellee</a>

Carrellee wrote, performed and produced “Waiting” herself, pulling the track toward the techno and dance-pop sounds of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Maurizio Baggio, known for his work with The Soft Moon and Boy Harsher, mixed the track, and Josh Bonati, who has mastered for Adrianne Lenker, handled mastering; both also worked on Carrellee’s self-titled 2025 album for Young & Cold Records. The cover art is by miggymagic. Carrellee directed and shot the video herself, in a mix of outdoor and home settings.

“Waiting” is available now on Bandcamp and streaming platforms.

Carrellee and Bragolin European tour dates

Carrellee opens for Bragolin on a 21-date European tour running from November 12 to December 19, 2026:

Nov. 12 – Glasgow, UK – Ivory Blacks

Nov. 13 – Manchester, UK – Grafton Arms

Nov. 15 – London, UK – Camden Barfly

Nov. 19 – Berlin, Germany – Urban Spree

Nov. 21 – Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany – Plage Noire Festival

Nov. 25 – Graz, Austria – PPC Graz

Nov. 26 – Budapest, Hungary – Robot Budapest

Nov. 27 – Vienna, Austria – The Chamber

Nov. 28 – Augsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik

Nov. 29 – Cologne, Germany – Blue Shell

Dec. 1 – Karlsruhe, Germany – Die Stadtmitte

Dec. 3 – Rüsselsheim, Germany – Das Rind

Dec. 4 – Essen, Germany – Kulturzentrum Grend

Dec. 5 – Bremen, Germany – Lila Eule

Dec. 6 – Bielefeld, Germany – Movie

Dec. 8 – Prague, Czech Republic – Café v Lese

Dec. 9 – Brno, Czech Republic – Art Bar

Dec. 11 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Wolf

Dec. 12 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Nazca

Dec. 17 – Paris, France – Le Chinois

Dec. 19 – Brussels, Belgium – mOtown Concerts

The tour follows a 30-date North American run that also paired Carrellee with Bragolin, and comes after Carrellee contributed vocals to Bragolin’s “Feel This Flame Unfold”, from the album “I Don’t Like What It Does to Me”.

About Carrellee

Carrellee is a darkwave artist based in Madison, Wisconsin, who writes, performs and produces her own material. She debuted in 2022 with the album “Scale of Dreams” on Negative Gain Productions, later reissued by No Coast Records, followed in 2023 by the remix album “Rescaled” and a video for “Stay”.

In 2025, Carrellee released her self-titled second album on Young & Cold Records, mixed by Maurizio Baggio and mastered by Josh Bonati, with “Captain” as its breakout single. Between 2023 and 2025 she worked with IAMX, including an IAMX remix of her single “Like a Ghost”, and in 2026 she completed a 30-date US tour.

Carrellee’s new single, “Waiting”, continues the same production partnership behind her 2025 album, and precedes a 21-date European tour opening for Bragolin that begins November 12, 2026.

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