Carrellee launches new video, ‘Stay’

Out now via Negative Gain Productions is the electro-ballad “Stay” from electronic artist Carrellee’s latest album, “Scale Of Dreams”. The central theme from the song is that nothing lasts forever. Yet moments are timeless and will always have existed. The video was directed by Jason P. Schumacher and features Volstead’s Emporium, an underground speakeasy in Minneapolis.

Carrellee explains: “It’s about my divorce and all. The whole album is. I was feeling like a character at the time, like I was stuck in a movie where the end was clear, and my feelings were larger than life. I realize now I did have control and responsibility but in a lot of ways it feels like fate too.”

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Carrellee’s full-length album, Scale Of Dreams was released courtesy of Negative Gain Productions and is available on CD, vinyl LP and on all major digital outlets.

Here is the video for “Stay”.

Carrellee’s 2023 Scale Of Dreams tour