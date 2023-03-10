Carrellee launches new video, ‘Stay’
Out now via Negative Gain Productions is the electro-ballad “Stay” from electronic artist Carrellee’s latest album, “Scale Of Dreams”. The central theme from the song is that nothing lasts forever. Yet moments are timeless and will always have existed. The video was directed by Jason P. Schumacher and features Volstead’s Emporium, an underground speakeasy in Minneapolis.
Carrellee explains: “It’s about my divorce and all. The whole album is. I was feeling like a character at the time, like I was stuck in a movie where the end was clear, and my feelings were larger than life. I realize now I did have control and responsibility but in a lot of ways it feels like fate too.”
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
Carrellee’s full-length album, Scale Of Dreams was released courtesy of Negative Gain Productions and is available on CD, vinyl LP and on all major digital outlets.
Here is the video for “Stay”.
Carrellee’s 2023 Scale Of Dreams tour
- 3/10 Atlanta, GA – Sweetwater
- 3/11 Huntsville, AL – Gold Sprint w/ Snooper
- 3/12 Chattanooga, TN – Exit Off Main Street
- 3/13 Nashville, TN – The East Room
- 4/1 Madison, WI – Mickeys Tavern w/ Scott Yoder
- 4/22 Madison, WI – Crystal Corner
- 4/27 Tulsa, OK – Sound Pony
- 4/28 Norman, OK – Opolis
- 4/29 Wichita, OK – Private Party
- 4/30 Colorado Springs, CO – Fritzys
- 5/3 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Mezzanine
- 5/4 Tucson, NM – Groundworks
- 5/5 San Diego, NM – The Comet
- 5/6 Los Angeles, CA – Luna Negra Goth Nights
- 5/7 Oakland, CA – The Golden Bull
- 5/9 Eugene, OR – Old Nick’s Pub
- 5/10 Olympia, OR – Le Voyeur
- 5/11 Seattle, OR – The Cherry Pit w/ Scott Yoder
- 5/14 Vancouver, Canada – Verboden Festival
- 5/18 Portland, OR – Coffin Club
- 5/20 Boise, ID – Boise Hive
- 5/23 Salt Lake City, ID – Kilby Court
- 5/24 Fort Collins, CO – Lyric Cinema
- 5/25 Denver, CO – The Crypt
- 5/26 Kansas City, MO – recordBar
- 5/27 Omaha, NE – The Sydney
- 5/28 Ames, IA – The London. Underground
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.