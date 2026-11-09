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Belgian-Spanish darkwave duo Bella Eterna has released its second album, “2Faces”, via Berlin label Mots Music, alongside a video for the opening track “When I Grow Up”.

<a href="https://motsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/2faces-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">2Faces by Bella Eterna</a>

The Mots Music edition of “2Faces” lists a release date of October 30, 2026; Bella Eterna’s own Bandcamp page lists November 6, 2026. The album is out digitally and as a limited 12″ vinyl pressed in an edition of 100 black copies, with the digital edition also sold through the band’s own Bandcamp page.

“2Faces” runs nine tracks: “When I Grow Up”, “Break the Cage”, “2Faces”, “Magic Tree”, “Pink Teddy”, “Ballet For Sea Gods”, “Burn”, “When I Grow Up” (Cycle Remix by David Kano and Juanjo Reig), and “2Faces” (Parissior Remix). JG Outsider wrote, programmed and mixed the album; Gerd Van Geel wrote the lyrics and sings. It was mastered at Monoposto Mastering, with cover photography by Domingo J. Casas. The “When I Grow Up” video, set in a circus, has no credited director.

Bella Eterna pairs Van Geel, former drummer and later singer of Belgian band The Arch, with Spanish producer and DJ JG Outsider (Javier Gómez), who is based in Murcia. The project grew out of two reworkings of The Arch material: a 2020 remix of “Phantom Chase” and a 2023 revisit of “Ribdancer” for a Banshees Records tribute compilation.

Bella Eterna’s ‘2Faces’ follows 2024 debut ‘Pornographic Shadows’

Bella Eterna released its debut album, “Pornographic Shadows”, through Unknown Pleasures Records in 2024, followed by the “Fire” EP on Strict Tempo in 2025, which included an Alpha Sect remix of “Me and the Desert”. “2Faces” is the duo’s second full album and its first release through Mots Music.

About Bella Eterna

Bella Eterna was formed in Belgium by Gerd Van Geel, formerly the drummer and later lead singer of Belgian band The Arch, founded in Breendonk in 1986. Van Geel became Bella Eterna’s vocalist after producer Ludo Camberlin had band members try out The Arch’s vocal parts, and he also directed the Bella Eterna video “Mysterious Beauty”, taken from the “Fire” EP.

The project’s Spanish half, JG Outsider (Javier Gómez), is a producer and DJ born in Alicante and based in Murcia, active since 1984. He has produced for the Pink Records label since 1992, and released the 2024 track “Despierto” for Cold Transmission under the JG Outsider name.

Bella Eterna grew out of two reworkings of songs by The Arch: a 2020 remix of “Phantom Chase” and a 2023 revisit of “Ribdancer”, a track the band’s Bandcamp describes as a cult favourite in Spain, made for a Banshees Records tribute compilation. The duo released its debut album, “Pornographic Shadows”, through Unknown Pleasures Records in 2024, followed in 2025 by the “Fire” EP on Strict Tempo, which included an Alpha Sect remix of the track “Me and the Desert”.

Bella Eterna’s second album, “2Faces”, arrives via Mots Music, pairing a digital release with a limited 100-copy black vinyl edition, and is introduced by a video for its opening track, “When I Grow Up”.

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