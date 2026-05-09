Canal Froid – Things Are Different Today (Digital EP – Canal Froid)

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With Canal Froid, we welcome a French band that has been active since 2024 and released its debut the following year. “Things Are Different Today” feels more like an EP or mini-album, featuring six tracks.

The opening song is performed in French, while the remaining tracks are sung in English, delivered with a noticeable French accent. The vocal style often leans more toward a half-spoken, half-sung approach rather than traditional singing. Musically, the band leaves little room for doubt: this is a Dark Wave-oriented production in which atmosphere—and especially melody—is largely driven by the guitar, despite the presence of electronic arrangements. The guitar effectively dictates the mood, resulting in a collection of generally strong and engaging songs, although one track introduces a slightly more pompous element.

That said, certain aspects of the production could still benefit from refinement. Even so, Canal Froid clearly shows promising potential. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “No Sense”:

https://canalfroid.bandcamp.com/track/no-sense

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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