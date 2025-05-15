Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have announced Future Ruins, a new one-day festival premiering on November 8, 2025 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. The event is conceived as a live showcase for film and television composers.

Future Ruins will feature three stages with distinct sonic environments. According to the official announcement, the festival is “designed to feel thoughtful and immersive,” with a lineup that spans electronic sets, full live bands, and orchestral performances.

Future Ruins lineup and format

Future Ruins will mark the first live performance of several scores, including also Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein who wrote and the “Stranger Things” score. The lineup includes:

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

John Carpenter

Danny Elfman

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Cristobal Tapia de Veer

Mark Mothersbaugh

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Stranger Things)

Terence Blanchard

Isobel Waller-Bridge

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (Annihilation)

Volker Bertelmann (Hauschka)

Tamar-kali

Questlove presents the music of Curtis Mayfield

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin

A rare live staging of Howard Shore’s “Crash” score

In an official statement, Reznor adds: “It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting. There’s no headliner. There’s no hierarchy. This is a stacked lineup of visionaries doing something you might not see again.”

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 12 PM PT, exclusively via Front Gate Tickets. There are no current plans for livestreams or digital editions of the performances.

