Burial Hex – in Hiding (album – Cold Spring)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Experimental, Cinematic, Neo-Folk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Clay Ruby strikes back as Burial Hew unleashing a new album on Cold Spring which is a kind of compilation. “In Hiding” indeed features nine cuts which have been originally released on compilations.

Content: I’m used to discovering very diversified influences by this project. It’s not that different now, the album sounding as a true compilation. The influences are very diverse; from Dark-Ambient to Experimental to Neo-Folk impressions to a kind of obscure Chamber-Music to Power-Electronics to Martial. Now bombastic and then dreamy; now instrumental and then featuring vocals, this album really reveals the total sonic universe of the project.

+ + + : Clay Ruby sounds comfortable with any kind of dark music genre. From merciless Power-Electronics to artistic Neo-Classic elements his music canvas seems to be endless but always touched by creativity. The music is often complex and appealing for a strong visual aspect. It’s first of all a work without compromises.

– – – : Diversity means that you’ll always find a few tracks to your taste but I’m sometimes missing a bit of cohesion between the tracks.

Conclusion: Definitely not the best work from this artist although an interesting selection of maybe forgotten and/or less familiar tracks.

Best Songs: “A Kiss To Birth The Rotted Sun”, “Penitential March”, “O’ Crescent Shedding Queen! A Dark Tide Is Cast Inside The Hearts Of Those Who’d Lay Siege To Your Luminous Shade”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/burial.hex

Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq