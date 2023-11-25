Burial Hex – In Hiding (Album – Cold Spring)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 25, 2023 0
Burial Hex – in Hiding (album – Cold Spring)

#post_seo_title

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support
#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Experimental, Cinematic, Neo-Folk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Clay Ruby strikes back as Burial Hew unleashing a new album on Cold Spring which is a kind of compilation. “In Hiding” indeed features nine cuts which have been originally released on compilations.

Burial Hex – in Hiding (album – Cold Spring)
Related newsPost-industrial project Burial Hex compilation tracks united on 'In Hiding'

Content: I’m used to discovering very diversified influences by this project. It’s not that different now, the album sounding as a true compilation. The influences are very diverse; from Dark-Ambient to Experimental to Neo-Folk impressions to a kind of obscure Chamber-Music to Power-Electronics to Martial. Now bombastic and then dreamy; now instrumental and then featuring vocals, this album really reveals the total sonic universe of the project.

+ + + : Clay Ruby sounds comfortable with any kind of dark music genre. From merciless Power-Electronics to artistic Neo-Classic elements his music canvas seems to be endless but always touched by creativity. The music is often complex and appealing for a strong  visual aspect. It’s first of all a work without compromises.

– – – : Diversity means that you’ll always find a few tracks to your taste but I’m sometimes missing a bit of cohesion between the tracks.

Burial Hex – in Hiding (album – Cold Spring)
Related newsBurial Hex – Gauze (Album – Cold Spring Records)

Conclusion: Definitely not the best work from this artist although an interesting selection of maybe forgotten and/or less familiar tracks.

Best Songs: “A Kiss To Birth The Rotted Sun”, “Penitential March”, “O’ Crescent Shedding Queen! A Dark Tide Is Cast Inside The Hearts Of Those Who’d Lay Siege To Your Luminous Shade”.

Rate: 7.

Burial Hex – in Hiding (album – Cold Spring)
Related newsBurial Hex – Throne (CD Album – Cold Spring)

Artist: www.facebook.com/burial.hex

Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Alien Vampires - Return Me to Hell (album – Alfa Matrix)

Alien Vampires – Return Me To Hell (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 25, 2023 0
Bestial Mouths – R.o.t.t. (inmyskin) (album – Negative Gain Productions)

Bestial Mouths – R.O.T.T. (inmyskin) (Album – Negative Gain Productions)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 24, 2023 0
Tunnels of Āh – the Smeared Cloth 2012-2018 Unearthed (album – Zoharum)

Tunnels Of Āh – The Smeared Cloth 2012-2018 Unearthed (Album – Zoharum)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 18, 2023 0

You may have missed

Warm Gadget Releases Single/video for the Track 'the Masses'

Warm Gadget releases single / video for the track ‘The Masses’ – Out now

bernard November 24, 2023 0
Artoffact Issues Public Apology Amidst Mr. Kitty Scandal

ArtOfFact label issues public apology amidst Mr. Kitty scandal

Eldrina Mich November 24, 2023 0
Kirlian Camera Mlp 'communicate' Reissue with New Remixes

Kirlian Camera revisits Italo Disco roots on 2023 version of vinyl EP ‘Communicate’ – Out now

bernard November 23, 2023 0
Nine Inch Nails Will Not Release New Material Anytime Soon

Nine Inch Nails will not release new material anytime soon

bernard November 23, 2023 0
La Machine to Release New Electropop Ep on Transparent Vinyl

La Machine will release new electropop EP, you can pre-order the vinyl now

bernard November 23, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights