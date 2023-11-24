Bestial Mouths – R.O.T.T. (inmyskin) (Album – Negative Gain Productions)

Bestial Mouths – R.o.t.t. (inmyskin) (album – Negative Gain Productions)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Electronic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The new album from the American formation Bestial Mouths is still driven by core member Lynette Cerezo who got assisted by Brant Showers and Matthew Tucker. Several productions have been released since 2009 but this is the first opus released by Negative Gain Productions.

Content: If you’re a bit familiar with the sound of Bestial Mouths you’ll directly recognize the charismatic and bewitching vocal parts by Lynette Cerezo. She has a particular, expressive, timbre of voice which is often reminding me of Gothic singers. The particularity of Bestial Mouths remains the mix of the vocals together with an explicit Electronic composition. The music sounds like a Dark-Pop exposure featuring piano-sound arrangements and bombastic elements.

+ + + : Bestial Mouths would be a different band without Lynette Cerezo who remains a true charismatic performer. She injects the spirit to the music. I also like the delicious contrast between her voice and the Electronic music. Another contrast comes back in the arrangements which can be now refined and then heavy, bombastic. The album is supported with a haunting atmosphere getting its highlight with the great “Slitskin”-song.

– – – : I regret the work only features 9 songs.

Conclusion: This album brings no true innovation nor surprises but is another noticeable work from a band which according to me deserves a wider recognition.

Best songs: “Slitskin”, “Only Dead Fish”, “The Knife”, “Vast Murmur”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.bestialmouths.com / www.facebook.com/BESTIALMOUTHS

Label: www.negativegain.com / www.facebook.com/NegativeGain

