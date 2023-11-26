Kryptogen Rundfunk – To Dream Is To Destroy (Album – Base Station)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial, Electronic, Abstract.
Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.
Background/Info: Kryptogen Rundfunk is a Russian solo-project driven by Artem Ostapchuk. He was also running the label Zhelezobeton. He moved to The Netherlands last year and set up a new label Base Station and distribution company Fonodroom. He’s now also ready with a new album of Kryptogen Rundfunk which is the fourth one in the project’s history.
Content: The sound remains easily recognizable although remaining a sonic labyrinth of sounds, noises, field recordings and electronic sound manipulations. The work is dark and very atmospheric but also touching ground with more evasive and even relaxing passages.
+ + + : Kryptogen Rundfunk sounds like a project operating from a sound lab. The work has been built up with an impressive sound canvas. The analogue sound treatments and Abstract/Experimental character are often reminding me of 80s experiments. But the main strength behind this approach is that it remains pretty accessible and fascinating.
– – – : Some passages are just a bit too Experimental for my taste.
Conclusion: This is a noticeable new work for Kryptogen Rundfunk and I can only wish living in The Netherlands will give more opportunities to this talented artist.
Best songs: “Hypnotoad On Air”, “Too Much Understanding”, “The Dream Of Bonifatsy”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.kryptogenrundfunk.com / www.facebook.com/kryptogenrundfunk
Label: https://fonodroom.bigcartel.com / www.facebook.com/fonodroom
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.