Kryptogen Rundfunk – to Dream is to Destroy (album – Base Station)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial, Electronic, Abstract.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: Kryptogen Rundfunk is a Russian solo-project driven by Artem Ostapchuk. He was also running the label Zhelezobeton. He moved to The Netherlands last year and set up a new label Base Station and distribution company Fonodroom. He’s now also ready with a new album of Kryptogen Rundfunk which is the fourth one in the project’s history.

Content: The sound remains easily recognizable although remaining a sonic labyrinth of sounds, noises, field recordings and electronic sound manipulations. The work is dark and very atmospheric but also touching ground with more evasive and even relaxing passages.

+ + + : Kryptogen Rundfunk sounds like a project operating from a sound lab. The work has been built up with an impressive sound canvas. The analogue sound treatments and Abstract/Experimental character are often reminding me of 80s experiments. But the main strength behind this approach is that it remains pretty accessible and fascinating.

– – – : Some passages are just a bit too Experimental for my taste.

Conclusion: This is a noticeable new work for Kryptogen Rundfunk and I can only wish living in The Netherlands will give more opportunities to this talented artist.

Best songs: “Hypnotoad On Air”, “Too Much Understanding”, “The Dream Of Bonifatsy”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.kryptogenrundfunk.com / www.facebook.com/kryptogenrundfunk

Label: https://fonodroom.bigcartel.com / www.facebook.com/fonodroom