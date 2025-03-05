Boys Noize on tour with Nine Inch Nails for Peel It Back World Tour 2025
Boys Noize will be the opening artist for Nine Inch Nails’ entire ‘Peel It Back World Tour’. Boys Noize (Alex Ridha), Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross previously worked together on “Challengers (Mixed)”, as Ridha had reworked and remixed the original score by Reznor and Ross for Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” movie OST.
Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Peel It Back World Tour’ kicks off in Europe in June and will move on to North America in August. All tour dates are listed below, and tickets are now available.
About Boys Noize
Alexander Ridha, better known as Boys Noize, is a German-Iraqi electronic music producer, songwriter, and DJ born on August 22, 1982, in Hamburg, Germany. Now based in Berlin, Ridha’s sound blends influences from hip-hop, disco, techno, and electro house.
In 2005, Ridha founded Boysnoize Records with his debut album, “Oi Oi Oi”, following in 2007. Subsequent releases include “Power” (2009), “Out of the Black” (2012), and “Mayday” (2016) which offer a blend of raw techno, industrial sounds, and collaborations with artists like Benga, Poliça, and Spank Rock. His 2021 album, “+/-“, introduced a fusion of subterranean beats and features with the likes of Rico Nasty, Kelsey Lu, and Tommy Cash.
Beyond his solo work, Boys Noize has also been active remixing, including a team-up with Skrillex as Dog Blood, and with Chilly Gonzales as Octave Minds. The bands and artists which he remixed include Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, and Snoop Dogg, along with production credits on Frank Ocean’s “DHL” and Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me”.
In 2025, he launched Ones and Zeroes, a new concept label.
Boys Noize on tour
- 03/07 – Lisbon, Portugal – 8 Marvila
- 03/15 – Madrid, Spain – Code 166
- 03/27 – Miami, FL – The Ground
- 03/28 – San Bernardino, CA – Beyond Wonderland Festival
- 04/19 – Berlin, Germany – RSO
- 04/20 – Beringen, Belgium – Garnizoen 2025
- 04/25 – Jung-gu, South Korea – EDC Korea
- 04/26 – Tokyo, Japan – Zero
- 05/03 – Paris, FR – Boiler Room
- 05/16 – Las Vegas, NV – EDC Las Vegas 2025
- 05/17 – Las Vegas, NV – EDC Las Vegas 2025
- 06/25 – Detroit, MI – Movement Detroit 2025
Boys Noize on tour with Nine Inch Nails
- 06/15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- 06/17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- 06/18 – London, UK – The O2
- 06/20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- 06/21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop (Festival)
- 06/24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro
- 06/26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- 06/27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
- 06/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- 07/01 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- 07/07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- 07/08 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- 08/06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 08/08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 08/10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- 08/12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
- 08/15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 08/17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- 08/19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 08/20 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- 08/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 08/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- 08/26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 08/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- 08/29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 08/31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- 09/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 09/03 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 09/05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
- 09/06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- 09/09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
- 09/10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- 09/12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- 09/13 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- 09/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- 09/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- 09/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
