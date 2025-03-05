Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Boys Noize will be the opening artist for Nine Inch Nails’ entire ‘Peel It Back World Tour’. Boys Noize (Alex Ridha), Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross previously worked together on “Challengers (Mixed)”, as Ridha had reworked and remixed the original score by Reznor and Ross for Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” movie OST.

Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Peel It Back World Tour’ kicks off in Europe in June and will move on to North America in August. All tour dates are listed below, and tickets are now available.

About Boys Noize

Alexander Ridha, better known as Boys Noize, is a German-Iraqi electronic music producer, songwriter, and DJ born on August 22, 1982, in Hamburg, Germany. Now based in Berlin, Ridha’s sound blends influences from hip-hop, disco, techno, and electro house.

In 2005, Ridha founded Boysnoize Records with his debut album, “Oi Oi Oi”, following in 2007. Subsequent releases include “Power” (2009), “Out of the Black” (2012), and “Mayday” (2016) which offer a blend of raw techno, industrial sounds, and collaborations with artists like Benga, Poliça, and Spank Rock. His 2021 album, “+/-“, introduced a fusion of subterranean beats and features with the likes of Rico Nasty, Kelsey Lu, and Tommy Cash.

Beyond his solo work, Boys Noize has also been active remixing, including a team-up with Skrillex as Dog Blood, and with Chilly Gonzales as Octave Minds. The bands and artists which he remixed include Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, and Snoop Dogg, along with production credits on Frank Ocean’s “DHL” and Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me”.

In 2025, he launched Ones and Zeroes, a new concept label.

Boys Noize on tour

03/07 – Lisbon, Portugal – 8 Marvila

03/15 – Madrid, Spain – Code 166

03/27 – Miami, FL – The Ground

03/28 – San Bernardino, CA – Beyond Wonderland Festival

04/19 – Berlin, Germany – RSO

04/20 – Beringen, Belgium – Garnizoen 2025

04/25 – Jung-gu, South Korea – EDC Korea

04/26 – Tokyo, Japan – Zero

05/03 – Paris, FR – Boiler Room

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV – EDC Las Vegas 2025

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV – EDC Las Vegas 2025

06/25 – Detroit, MI – Movement Detroit 2025

Boys Noize on tour with Nine Inch Nails

06/15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

06/17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

06/18 – London, UK – The O2

06/20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

06/21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop (Festival)

06/24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro

06/26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

06/27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

06/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

07/01 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

07/07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

07/08 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

08/06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

08/08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

08/10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

08/12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

08/15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

08/20 – Chicago, IL – United Center

08/22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

08/26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08/29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

08/31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09/03 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

09/05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

09/06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

09/10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

09/12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

09/13 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

