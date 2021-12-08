Russia’s Pussy Riot and Berlin’s Boys Noize collaborate on ‘Rage’

(Pussy Riot photo by Nadya Tolokonnikova, Boys Noize photo by Shane McCauley) Russia’s protest art collective Pussy Riot’s track “rage” sees a remix by German-Iraqi artist Boys Noize. This week, the song will also be released as a 1/1 NFT on the Catalog platform available for bidding this Friday 12 December.

Asked about the collaboration founding member of Pussy Riot Nadya Tolokonnikova says this: “I have known Alex Boys Noize since 2015 – we met at Dave Sitek’s studio and immediately started to jam together on “Straight Outta Vagina”. It’s an honor to me that Alex agreed to do his version of my RAGE – I have huge respect and love for him. The original track was released in February 2021 and was dedicated to Russian political prisoners, many of whom, including Alexey Navalny, are still serving their time in camps”.

Boys Noize from his side adds: “I’m a big fan of Pussy Riot so it’s really nice to finally collaborate. For this remix I wanted to make something minimal but hard! I created this synth sound that I have never created before – it sounds so massive but it still feels kinda funky. Already tested in the club – happy to finally share with everyone!”

Here’s the remix to check out.