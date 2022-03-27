Borghesia – Un Chant D’Amour (Album – Final Muzik)

Genre/Influences: Soundtrack, Experimental, Electro.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Slovenian phenomenon Borghesia strikes back with a Soundtrack inspired by the movie “Un Chant D’Amour” made in 1950 by Jean Genet. It was a contradictory movie which inspired Borghesia to compose a Soundtrack in 1986, ‘when Ljubljana was one of the hubs of urban subculture in Europe. At the time, the city was teeming with alternative civil rights movements, feminism, and peace movements; it saw the founding of the first gay organisation in Eastern Europe and the first gay film festival in Europe. These events were endorsed by Borghesia’s album “Their Laws, Our Lives”, dedicated to alternative civil rights movements.’

Content: The album features 7 songs simply entitled “Un Chant D’Amour” from part 1 to 7. The composition is pure soundtrack driven but revealing different influences. You’ll notice a kind of Martial cadence and typical 80s sound treatments while another passage is more into horror-movie music. I also noticed a darker side featuring Industrial sounds and pure Experimental composition at the longest piece of the album.

+ + + : With this Soundtrack inspired by the movie of Genet Borghesia reveals a totally different side of their artistic creation. I like the Soundtrack approach with typical 80s elements on top. The 80s spirit comes mainly through at the 6th cut which holds you in its grip for nearly 20 minutes.

– – – : This album has nothing in common with the 80s EBM years of the Slovenian band. It sounds definitely Experimental and somewhat abstract, so you better get prepared.

Conclusion: Borghesia experimenting with sounds and Soundtrack music creating a kind of free-style.

Best songs: “Un Chant D’Amour Part VI”, “Un Chant D’Amour Part I”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/borghesiaband

Label: www.finalmuzik.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Final-Muzik/85814529244