The Allegorist – Blind Emperor (Album – Awaken Chronicles)

Background/Info: Berlin (Germany) based Anna Jordan aka The Allegorist strikes back with a new production featuring six songs. It rather looks like a mini-album instead of a real full length.
Content: The Allegorist remains a sonic mystery for the way this artist mixes her influences. The tracks have been progressively built up. There’s a true sensation of crescendo running through the tracks which have been accentuated by the string parts emerging at the surface during the final part of each cut. The rhythm remains pretty slow and linear.
+ + + : The Allegorist mixes elements of Ambient together with Deep-Techno elements resulting in a transcendental sensation. The title track is the ultimate exposure of this approach, the final part of the work creating a true climax. A similar effect is also emerging at “Moving Forward”.
– – – : I have to admit the music of The Allegorist isn’t the most easy listening. I needed a few listens before catching the real splendor of this work.
Conclusion: This female artist sounds out of the box and that’s precisely what makes The Allegorist somewhat visionary.
Best songs: “Blind Emperor”, “Moving Forward”.
Rate: 8.
