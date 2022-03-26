Assassun – The World I Will Leave (EP – Blackjack Illuminist Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: German artist and label owner Alexander Leonard Donat has launched a new project. Next to his involvement with Vlimmer, Fir Cone Children ao he now strikes back with the debut EP of Assassun. The four tracks are inspired by ‘irrational, long-suffered emotions’.

Content: Sound-wise Assassun clearly sounds like a new experience, which is totally Electro-driven. The common element with Donat’s main project Vlimmer is the 80s spirit running through the work. The sounds have something metallic while the leads create a spooky and sometimes psychedelic touch. All songs have been sung in English.

+ + + : Alexander Donat took me by surprise. He’s not only an extremely prolific DIY artist, but still a true creative mind. Assassun reveals another side of the musician, but still an alluring work carried by impressive, overwhelming blasts and low resonating bass lines. The third song (cf. “The Art Of Ignorance”) is my personal favorite for its club-friendly approach. This song is a great danceable piece of music driven by aggressive sequences and a harder kick. I also have to say a word about the powerful and charismatic vocals of the artist.

– – – : My only regret is that the songs are pretty short, but that’s another connection with 80s music.

Conclusion: This is a great debut EP and I’m really looking forward to discovering the album from Assassun.

Best songs: “The Art Of Ignorance”, “The World I Will Leave”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/assassunband

Label: www.facebook.com/Blackjack.Illuminist