Blush Response – Reconstitution (Album – Megastructure)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro, Techno. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: American-Cuban producer Joey Blush -based in Berlin…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro, Techno.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: American-Cuban producer Joey Blush -based in Berlin (Germany) released its second album during the pandemic. The work is however meant as a sequel to the album “Reshaper” released in 2016 on Ant-Zen.
Content: Blush Response remains a sonic enigma. This album confirms the Experimental style of the artist who is definitely not into ‘stereotypical’ Techno music. I’m not even sure it’s meant to be Techno music, but more a sonic cocktail featuring different influences like Techno, Ambient, Minimal-Electro and Industrial. The result is an Experimental sound driven by Techno beats mixed with raw sound treatments and dark atmospheres.
+ + + : Blush Response confirms its unique approach, which might be considered as visionary and innovative. It’s a complex composition carried by the magic of analogue sound treatments. It’s another dimension of Techno music, but still of Experimental- and Ambient music. Joey Blush is collecting different influences to create his own sound elixir. I like tracks such as “Spiritual Bypass” for the filtered sequences and “New Ways To Pray” for its intriguing, dark atmosphere. The atmosphere becomes even more oppressive with “Psyker”.
– – – : Blush Response isn’t exactly the most accessible artist, this album being more Experimental than ever before.
Conclusion: Blush Response never stops exploring new sonic paths, but never repeats itself. Techno music from outer space.
Best songs: “Spiritual Bypass”, “New Ways To Pray”, “Psyker”, “Flow My Tears”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/blushresponseofficial
