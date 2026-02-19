Blush Response – Ego Death (Digital/CD Album – Artoffact Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Meanwhile, American artist Joey Gonzalez has been delivering high-quality Electro for over 15 years, seamlessly blending EBM with dark and Dark-Techno elements.

At the end of 2025, he returned with “Ego Death”, surprising us with 12 brand-new tracks. What makes the album so striking is its stylistic evolution: alongside his signature analog Electro, Gonzalez incorporates Industrial guitar work. The result sounds like pure terror—an assault on the eardrums—while his vocals prove to be the perfect match for this intensity. “Ego Death” sounds raw, hard, and merciless. I remain completely captivated by the electro elements, which he consistently drives to their limits with the almost magical sounds he conjures. Especially the first part of the album sounds remarkably strong. The guitar adds a subtle NINs touch without ever actually sounding like NIN.

It remains to be seen whether Blush Response intends to break away from his previous productions altogether, but “Ego Death” certainly presents an artist eager to explore new paths. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Ego Death”:

https://blushresponse.bandcamp.com/track/ego-death

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)