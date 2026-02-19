February 19, 2026

Blush Response – Ego Death (Digital/CD Album – Artoffact Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 19, 2026
Blush Response
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Meanwhile, American artist Joey Gonzalez has been delivering high-quality Electro for over 15 years, seamlessly blending EBM with dark and Dark-Techno elements.

At the end of 2025, he returned with “Ego Death”, surprising us with 12 brand-new tracks. What makes the album so striking is its stylistic evolution: alongside his signature analog Electro, Gonzalez incorporates Industrial guitar work. The result sounds like pure terror—an assault on the eardrums—while his vocals prove to be the perfect match for this intensity. “Ego Death” sounds raw, hard, and merciless. I remain completely captivated by the electro elements, which he consistently drives to their limits with the almost magical sounds he conjures. Especially the first part of the album sounds remarkably strong. The guitar adds a subtle NINs touch without ever actually sounding like NIN.

It remains to be seen whether Blush Response intends to break away from his previous productions altogether, but “Ego Death” certainly presents an artist eager to explore new paths. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Ego Death”:

https://blushresponse.bandcamp.com/track/ego-death

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) sees reissue of paperback version '100 Lyrics and a Poem' on March 26 via Faber & Faber

Neil Tennant (Pet Shop Boys) sees reissue of paperback version ‘100 Lyrics and a Poem’ on March 26 via Faber & Faber

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 18, 2026
Rohn-Lederman to drop new album 'Volcano' on Les Disques de la Pantoufle

Rohn-Lederman to drop new album ‘Volcano’ on Les Disques de la Pantoufle

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 18, 2026
Marilyn Manson’s Next Album Is Imminent

Marilyn Manson teases new album ‘One Assassination Under God – Chapter 2’ after 2024 comeback

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 18, 2026
Bottle Next

Bottle Next drop industrial alt-rock EP ‘Echoes of life’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 18, 2026
Cabaret Voltaire (Live photo by Leon Chew)

Cabaret Voltaire announce live album ‘But What Time Is It Really?’ and final 2026 tour dates

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 18, 2026