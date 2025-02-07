Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out on April 25th via emmobiz Records is a reissue of “The Glamour of Darkness”, the 1993 debut album by the German electronic rock act Blind Passengers. The release comes as a regular vinyl (222 copies) and in a limited box edition of only 77 pieces, including splatter vinyl, box, T-shirt, poster, and a metal pin.

It’s the first time that this album is released on vinyl. “The Glamour of Darkness” was recorded at the Lunapark Studio and Release Studio, both located in Berlin, Germany.

About Blind Passengers

Blind Passengers emerged from East Berlin in 1987, founded by Reiner Schirner and Nik Page. Initially rooted in 1980s-inspired synth-pop, they later infused their sound with big beat, industrial metal, and trip-hop elements. Their debut album, “The Glamour of Darkness,” was released in 1993 and immediately launched the band into the then still young scene.

Over time, the band’s musical direction evolved, leading to the release of “Destroyka” in 1996, which added dancefloor-oriented rock in the mix. This evolution continued with subsequent albums like “The Trash Inside My Brain” (1997) and “Bastard” (1999).

The band officially disbanded in 2005 but returned in 2022 as Blind Passenger (without the plural ‘s’) with the album“Teamwork”. For this album Nik Page and Sebastian Arp invited quite a few friends from the dark scene, such as Dennis Schober (Solitary Experiments), Leæther Strip, Rob Dust, Outsized and Syntec.

