Blind Passenger returns with all new album ‘Teamwork’
The German electronic-pop act Blind Passenger has released their new album, “Teamwork”, last week. For this album Nik Page and Sebastian Arp invited quite a few friends from the dark scene, such as Dennis Schober (Solitary Experiments), Leæther Strip, Rob Dust, Outsized and Syntec.
Recently released was the new single from the album: “Hello Destiny”.
Blind Passenger is the follow-up band of Blind Passengers (mark the plural) and was the solo project of Nik Page soon joined by Sebastian Arp.
