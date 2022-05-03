Blind Passenger returns with all new album ‘Teamwork’

The German electronic-pop act Blind Passenger has released their new album, “Teamwork”, last week. For this album Nik Page and Sebastian Arp invited quite a few friends from the dark scene, such as Dennis Schober (Solitary Experiments), Leæther Strip, Rob Dust, Outsized and Syntec.

Recently released was the new single from the album: “Hello Destiny”.

<a href="https://blindpassenger1.bandcamp.com/album/hello-destiny">HELLO DESTINY by BLIND PASSENGER feat. DENNIS SCHOBER (SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS)</a>

Blind Passenger is the follow-up band of Blind Passengers (mark the plural) and was the solo project of Nik Page soon joined by Sebastian Arp.