Out now via Alfa Matrix is the 3rd installment of the ‘The Chaos Machines’ trilogy by the Belgian electro act Implant (Len Lemeire and Jan D’hooghe). Titled “Judging Sinners – The Chaos Machines part 3” the release holds 10 tracks including “Nothing left to give, nothing left to take” featuring Noemi Aurora.

In a reaction the band says that “‘Judging Sinners’ offers a dystopian limbo where sinners, haters, and responsible clowns await their final judgment. In this malevolent antechamber of hell, redemption comes not from repentance but from embracing the chaos that lingers in their fractured psyches.”

The album is available on CD (you can order your copy via the Alfa Matrix website) and as download and streaming.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/judging-sinners-the-chaos-machines-part-3">Judging Sinners – The Chaos Machines part 3 by IMPLANT</a>

About Implant

Implant, the Belgian electronic act formed in 1992 by Geert Machtelinck and Len Lemeire, quickly crafted a distinctive sound that fused dark electro roots with dance-oriented electronic music. In 1996, they released their debut album, “Soft Flesh-Hard Steel”, under Celtic Circle Productions, following the single “Fun”. Two years later, they expanded their catalog with the “BrainFX” EP.

In 2000, Implant shifted toward a more dance-driven sound with their album “Kmputor”, incorporating goa trance influences and signaling a bold new direction. They continued this evolution with the double-CD album “Unidentified Flying Frequencies”, released via Flatline Records. When Flatline Records ceased operations, Implant transitioned to the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. Under this new partnership, they released “Planet Euphoria” in 2002, introducing a trancier vibe to their sound. This album also featured a collaboration with Canadian singer Jennifer Parkin.

Their production output continued with the albums “Horseback Riding Through Bassfields” (2003), “Self-Inflicted” (2005), “Implantology” (2009), “The Productive Citizen” (2013) and 2017’s “Oxynoxe-X”.

In 2021, Implant revisited a harder, more EBM-focused sound with the release of “Cognitive Dissonance”. The single “The Drive” followed in December 2023, it was the lead single from their upcoming 12th studio album. The track blended old-school EBM and industrial vibes with a futuristic edge, setting the tone for their subsequent albums, “The Chaos Machine Part 1: No More Flies On The Windscreen” and “The Chaos Machine Part 2: Scratching The Surface“.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/scratching-the-surface-the-chaos-machines-part-2">Scratching The Surface-The Chaos Machines part 2 by IMPLANT</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/no-more-flies-on-the-windscreen-the-chaos-machines-part-1">No More Flies On The Windscreen -The Chaos Machines part 1 by IMPLANT</a>

Beyond their band productions, Len Lemeire producecd and remixed tracks for numerous other bands. In 2004, he collaborated with poet and singer Anne Clark.

