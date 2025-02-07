Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

European post-punk act Pink Turns Blue presents its new single “Dancing With Ghosts” which handles the agonizing reality of toxic relationships. This is the third offering from their forthcoming album “Black Swan“, which is the follow-up to the “Tainted” album released in 2021. The new album is set for release on limited edition vinyl, CD and digitally via Orden Records on February 28.

Earlier, the band shared “Stay For The Night” and the lead track “Black Swan (But I Know There Is More to Life)”.

Mic Jogwer shares, “An exclamation to escape a complicated relationship, ‘Dancing With Ghosts’ is a song about our difficulty of breaking out of an unhealthy bond. Some last a lifetime – and are not good for us at all. They suck all our energy, never give, always take. And whatever we do, it’s never right and never good enough. And since it’s often our best friend, mother, or sister, it feels like we owe them something, but every time we try to do something good for them, we just feel miserable and used. There is no easy way out, because whatever we do, we lose. These spirits will haunt us forever unless we challenge them and eventually manage to leave them behind. We’re Dancing With Ghosts.”

<a href="https://pinkturnsblue.bandcamp.com/album/black-swan">Black Swan by PINK TURNS BLUE</a>

The new studio album will be followed by a ‘Black Swan’ tour.

Today made up of Mic Jogwer (vocals, guitar), Paul Richter (drums) and Luca Sammuri (bass), Pink Turns Blue – named after a Hüsker Dü song – emerged in 1985 in the first generation of gothic rock. They debuted with the album “If Two Worlds Kiss” and have since released a dozen full-length LPs.

Pink Turns Blue tourdates

Apr 04 Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

Apr 05 Münster, Germany – Gleis 22

Apr 11 Leipzig, Germany – Moritzbastei

Apr 12 Cologne, Germany – GEBÄUDE 9

Apr 25 Stuttgart, Germany – clubCANN

Apr 26 Hannover, Germany – Musikzentrum Hannover

May 09 Rüsselsheim, Germany – Das Rind

May 10 Bochum, Germany – Bahnhof Langendreer

May 16 Bremen, Germany – Tower Musikclub

May 17 Berlin, Germany – Lido

May 23 Nuremberg, Germany – Club Stereo

May 24 Munich, Germany – Hansa 39, Feirwerk

Jun 28 Izegem, Belgium – Cultuurhuis De Leest

Aug 28 – Philadelphia PA – Milkboy

Aug 29 – Brooklyn NY – AMOC – Brooklyn Made

Aug 30 – Boston MA – Sonia

Aug 31 – Montreal QC – Casa Del Popolo

Sept 4 – Toronto ON – Baby G

Sept 5 – Detroit MI – Smalls

Sept 6 – Chicago IL – Bottom Lounge

Sept 7 – Columbus OH – Rumba

Sept 10 – Nashville TN – East Room

Sept 11 – Atlanta GA – The Masquerade

Sept 12 – Charlotte NC – Snug Harbor

Sept 13 – Orlando FL – Conduit

Sept 14 – Miami FL – Gramps

Oct 31 Whitby, UK – Whitby Pavilion Theatre

