Belgian cult darkwave act Twilight Ritual compiled on ‘1982-2021’, out on Wave Records

Out on September 17 via the fine São Paulo, Brazil based label Wave Records is a ‘best of’ compilation from one of pioneers of Belgian darkwave/coldwave/synthwave, Twilight Ritual. Twilight Ritual was Geert Coppens and Peter Boone who formed the band Autumn in 1981 . By 1982 they named themselves Twilight Ritual and would record 9 albums and 2 singles. In 1985, Peter Boone aka Chrismar Chayell, founded A Split Second with Marc Ickx, and TR would stay as second choice for years.

Geert Coppens and Peter Bonne have been involved in many different projects since, including many different musical styles, e.g Zug Im Veins, Wasteland, New Busters, Linear Movement. They were also behind the 1977 founded Belgian publisher Micrart Group which was also a label and artist management. They released the A Split Second releases but also New Beat compilations such as the cult release “New Beat – Take 1”.

The new Wave Records released compilation holds 34 tracks from 1982 til 2021 and is also available in a limited edition 2CD+DVD with videos (100 copies). A very special and limited fanbox with the ltd edition 2CD+DVD and t-shirt plus stickers and numbered postcard is also available.

An essential release, without them there wouldn’t be Klinik, ABC, and so many other darkwave acts.

Here are already a few tracks to check out.

<a href="https://waverecords.bandcamp.com/album/w056-twilight-ritual-1982-2021">W056 – Twilight Ritual "1982-2021" by Wave Records</a>