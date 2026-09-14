The Largo release new single ‘Happiness’ as Geir Bratland becomes permanent member

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Norwegian rock band The Largo have released their new single “Happiness“, introducing a heavier and darker chapter in the band’s sound.

The track is built around riff-driven rock with roots in desert rock and the sounds of the 1960s and ’70s, while pushing the band towards a broader and more powerful sound. “Happiness” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Geir Bratland joins The Largo as a permanent member

The release also comes with a line-up update. Geir Bratland, who has already been involved with The Largo for some time, has now officially joined the band as a permanent member.

Bratland is best known as keyboardist with Dimmu Borgir, while electronic music audiences will also know him from his many years with Apoptygma Berzerk. With his place in The Largo now made official, he becomes part of the band’s next chapter.

About The Largo

The Largo are a rock band based in Oslo, Norway. The current line-up includes Jan Ole Kristensen, Alf Magne Hillestad, who also works as a drummer, producer and mixer at Velvet Recording in Spydeberg, Norway, and Jørgen Karlstrøm, joined now on a permanent basis by Geir Bratland on keyboards.

Bratland played keyboards and backing vocals in Apoptygma Berzerk from 1995 to 2009, appearing on the band’s albums from “7” (1996) through “Harmonizer” (2002), “You and Me Against the World” (2006) and “Rocket Science” (2009). Since 2010 he has served as the touring and session keyboardist for the Norwegian symphonic black metal band Dimmu Borgir, contributing to the albums “Abrahadabra” (2010), “Forces of the Northern Night” (2017) and “Eonian” (2018). His permanent place in The Largo now sits alongside that ongoing work, adding a new outlet to his long-running career across Norway’s rock, electronic and metal scenes.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them