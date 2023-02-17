Blac Kolor – Roof (EP – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, IDM, Trance.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

Background/Info: Hendrick Grothe aka Blac Kolor released this new EP at the end of 2022. The title of the tracks clearly refer to four tribes which in a way also stands for the concept behind this work.

Content: Blac Kolor is once more mixing different influences together; creating a true sonic osmosis between Trance structures, Industrial sound treatments, cold atmospheres and danceable beats. The songs have been supported by essential samplings accentuating the tribal concept.

+ + + : I’m once more impressed by the sound intelligence of this artist who never stops to create visionary music. The way all elements have been mixed with overwhelming atmospheres and Tribal chants is simply amazing. The tracks because of this mix all have an uplifting effect which however mainly emerges at the opening track “Haka”. But there’s definitely something to say about all cuts.

– – – : No minus points to mention here.

Conclusion: Blac Kolor did it again; a meaningful, icy and styled Electronic composition for further Industrial generations.

Best songs: “Haka”, “Teton”, “Kecak”, “Ujanbater”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.blackolor.de / www.facebook.com/blackolormusic

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official