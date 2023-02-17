Salt / Kryophobia – Röntgen (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Industrial, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: “Röntgen” is directly inspired by one of the greatest discoveries in science. This work is a split-release between AntZen label owner Stefan Alt aka Salt and Kryophobia -which is a mysterious project of a producer. Each artist composed two tracks.
Content: Salt is dealing with electronic sequences empowered by Industrial crashes and other sound treatments while there’s a dark sphere hanging over the work. Kryophobia is experimenting with pure minimalism, mixing Techno elements together with dark atmospheres and vocoded vocals on top.
+ + + : Salt remains hard to catch, both tracks being different from each other. I especially enjoyed the first one “Modul 411” which sounds as a true sonic symbiosis between different genres. It creates a fascinating free-style. Kryophobia sounds more accessible for its danceable format but I especially salute the mix between Techno-Industrial on one side and total, intelligent, Electro-Minimalism on the other side. “Ferromagnetique” is a true smasher with cool vocoder vocals on top.
– – – : I would have prefer to hear more tracks from each artist instead of two songs each.
Conclusion: X-rays as a true artistic inspiration for underground Electronic music.
Best songs: “Ferromagnetique” (Kryophobia), “Modul 411 (Salt)”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/stefan.alt
