Straight Razor – Vol.1 (EP – Negative Gain)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Straight Razor is a project by American artistOmar Doom. Doom has been involved with other projects and got some recognition for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Bastards”.

Content: This EP features 5 songs, which are instrumental edits driven by a mix of EBM and Minimal-Electronics. The songs are carried by solid bass lines, which are pure EBM. You’ll notice a few fragmented vocals’ samplings on one of the cuts with some bleeps on top and supported by good-old string parts.

+ + + : The originality of the production is the instrumental edit of this release. It’s somewhat unusual when it’s about EBM, but it creates a kind of EBM-Soundtrack. The main strength of this work is the solid bass lines. All cuts are cool, but I’ve a little preference for “Deceiver”, which is accomplished with cool space-like icy bleeps.

– – – : I really would like to hear this work with vocals on top.

Conclusion: Straight Razor is a cool EBM experience, but I’m convinced there would be even more potential with some vocal lines.

Best songs: “Deceiver”, “The Thief”, “Messenger Of Doom”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.omardoom.com / www.facebook.com/omardoomprivate

Label: www.negativegain.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Negative-Gain/212061438836984