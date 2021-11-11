Straight Razor – Vol.1 (EP – Negative Gain)
Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-Electro. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Straight Razor is a project by American artistOmar Doom….
Genre/Influences: EBM, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Straight Razor is a project by American artistOmar Doom. Doom has been involved with other projects and got some recognition for his work in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Bastards”.
Content: This EP features 5 songs, which are instrumental edits driven by a mix of EBM and Minimal-Electronics. The songs are carried by solid bass lines, which are pure EBM. You’ll notice a few fragmented vocals’ samplings on one of the cuts with some bleeps on top and supported by good-old string parts.
+ + + : The originality of the production is the instrumental edit of this release. It’s somewhat unusual when it’s about EBM, but it creates a kind of EBM-Soundtrack. The main strength of this work is the solid bass lines. All cuts are cool, but I’ve a little preference for “Deceiver”, which is accomplished with cool space-like icy bleeps.
– – – : I really would like to hear this work with vocals on top.
Conclusion: Straight Razor is a cool EBM experience, but I’m convinced there would be even more potential with some vocal lines.
Best songs: “Deceiver”, “The Thief”, “Messenger Of Doom”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.omardoom.com / www.facebook.com/omardoomprivate
Label: www.negativegain.com / www.facebook.com/pages/Negative-Gain/212061438836984
