Italy’s electronic-ambient project Iluiteq returns in 2023 with an all new album: ‘Reflection From The Road’ – Check the first single ‘In Danger’
Electronic-ambient project Iluiteq is back with an all new album “Reflection From The Road”, out via Oakland based label n5MD on February 17th.
Loosely inspired by the book “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy, Iluiteq’s fourth album, “Reflections From The Road”, expands the novel’s theme, where human beings are overwhelmed by an ordeal that completely changes the course of their lives.
Here is the videoclip of the first single “In Danger”.
About Iluiteq
Iluiteq is an ambient music project founded by Sergio Calzoni and Andrea Bellucci, well known musicians within the Italian experimental ambient scene, with several albums released under various monikers and bands such as Red Sector A, Subterranean Source, Orghanon, Colloquio.
With the Iluiteq project the duo explores the many facets of ambient-electronic music. All the tracks have been conceived with a unique palette of sound timbres, making use of a wide range of sampling and synthesis techniques. Their sound is further enhanced by parts of electric guitar, acoustic piano, and field recordings.
The project’s debut album “Soundtracks For Winter Departures” was released in 2018 by the English label TXT Recordings. Shortly afterwards, The Ambient Zone/Just Music released the EP “No Longer Know (follow the light mix)”. At the beginning of 2020 the 5 CD compilation boxset “Nagual 5” was released by TXT Recordings, featuring four new Iluiteq tracks.
In 2021 the duo joined the Oakland based label n5MD and shortly afterwards released their sophomore album “The Loss of Wilderness”. During the same year Iluiteq collaborated with the art design company Lucid Creates, providing background music for their installation “Together”. In May 2022, the new album “The Light Inside, The Dark Outside” was released.
