Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Chicago-based darkwave act Bellhead has revealed more details about their upcoming 7-track EP, “Threats“, set for release via Oppressive Sky Records. The new material will be available on April 8th in CD, digital download, and streaming formats across all major platforms, but you can already pre-order it below from Bandcamp.

The first single from the EP, also titled “Threats,” is available now and can be streamed or downloaded. This marks the first collection of new material since the 2023 release of “Good Intentions” by the band aka Ivan Russia and Karen Righeimer-Schock.

The EP delves into themes of death, revenge, drowning, heartbreak, femme fatales, murder, and sorrow. Visually, the band has departed from their signature black-and-white aesthetic, embracing a bold yellow palette, as seen in the accompanying photo.

<a href="https://bellhead.bandcamp.com/album/threats">Threats by BELLHEAD</a>

The recording itself was engineered by Neil Strauch and mastered by Carl Saff. The tracklist features five brand-new songs, along with two remixes: one by Clubdrugs (“Heart Shaped Hole”) and another by Stabbing Westward’s Chris Hall (“Bad Taste”).

Since the release of “Good Intentions” in 2023, Bellhead has remained active, performing over 50 shows nationwide and sharing the stage with acts such as Stabbing Westward, Julien-K, Gene Loves Jezebel, Clan of Xymox, and Night Club. The duo will soon embark on a Spring tour, including festival appearances.

2025 Tour Dates (More dates to be announced)

3/21 – Art Sanctuary – Louisville, KY w/ Living Dead Girl / Black Season Witch

3/27 – Black Circle Brewery – Indianapolis, IN w/ Amulet / Until We R Dust

3/28 – Port Of Kenosha – Kenosha, WI w/ The Yates Kids / Something Is Waiting

4/05 – The Hook and Ladder – Minneapolis, MN – Fireseek Festival

4/24 – Rose Bowl Tavern – Urbana, IL – Bat Factory

4/25 – Art Sanctuary – Louisville, KY w/ Radio Arcane DJs

4/26 – Spectrum Record Lounge – Cape Girardeau, MO w/ Gary Robert and Community

4/27 – Sk8bar – Kansas City, MO

5/03 – Liar’s Club – Chicago, IL w/ Skatenigs

5/04 – Falcon Bowl – Milwaukee, WI w/ Skatenigs / Choke Chain

5/09 – Smalls – Detroit, MI – Fixation Festival w/ Assemblage 23, Cyanotic, AL1CE & more

5/30/25 – Chicago Steampunk Convention

8/09/25 – Healer – Indianapolis, IN – Bats Over Indy Fest

About Bellhead

Bellhead is a Chicago-based darkwave duo formed in 2018, featuring Ivan Russia (high bass, lead vocals) and Karen Righeimer (low bass, vocals). Their setup is distinctive – two bass guitars and a drum machine, with no traditional guitars. The result is a unique blend of post-punk and industrial influences. Musically their sound was inspired by Nine Inch Nails, Magazine, and Death from Above.

Both members had established careers before Bellhead. Ivan Russia was previously involved in Ahab Rex, Mr. Russia, and Sheriff Scabs, while Karen Righeimer played with Fashion Bomb, Team Cybergeist, W.O.R.M, Bethany Thomas, and Pigface.

The duo has released several EPs, including “Unicorn Bones” and “Good Intentions” (2023). Their upcoming EP, “Threats”, will be released on April 8, 2025, via Oppressive Sky Records.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)