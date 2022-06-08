Chicago based Post-Punk band Bellhead launch new single: ‘Nothing As It Seams’
“Nothing As it Seems” brings Bellhead back to their industrial roots so they say: “We never really had an intention to be in a specific genre, or even to blend genres. We just wanted to make music that was enjoyable for us, and that we hoped people would also like. You’ll hear aspects of anything from Nine Inch Nails to Magazine, to Death from above, from Killing Joke to Johnny Cash with a lot of 70’s Bowie thrown in.”
Bellhead are planning their 2022 touring dates which include providing support for Christian Death, Powerman5000, Stoneburner, Chant, Empathy Test and the Los Angeles dark electronic duo Night Club.
“Nothing As It Seems” is available now in digital and limited CD formats via Bandcamp.
For the occasion Bellhead enlisted Dean Garcia (Curve / SPC ECO), American industrial rock band Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus, I:Scintilla and Shawn Brice (Loveless Love / Bloodwire).
