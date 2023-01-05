Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single ‘Hug Me Till You Drug Me’

January 5, 2023 bernard
Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single'Hug Me Till You Drug Me'

The Australian post-punk act, Alien Skin, releases a brand new single titled “Hug Me Till You Drug Me”. The track was originally a 1996 cassette recording for George Pappas’ former band, the Australian synthesizer band Real Life, with a new 2023 vocal line. For your info, Real Life topped the 1984 charts with “Send Me An Angel”.

You can download the single right below, it comes with the B-side “Faust On The Dead Planet”.

Since 2008 Alien Skin has released over 14 albums. Alien Skin is also featured on our “Post Punk (Genesis)” free charity Bandcamp compilation release from 2021 opening the compilation with the track “Cold War Pop”.

And here is the video.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

You may have missed

Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single 'Hug Me Till You Drug Me'

Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single ‘Hug Me Till You Drug Me’

January 5, 2023 bernard
First solo collection from veteran Texan Industrial musician Scott Crow, 'Of Everything... and Nothing'

First solo collection from veteran Texan Industrial musician Scott Crow, ‘Of Everything… and Nothing’

January 5, 2023 bernard
Moby returns with 16-track strong ambient album

Moby returns with 16-track strong ambient album

January 4, 2023 bernard
Everything But The Girl have recorded all new album, their first in 23 years

Everything But The Girl have recorded all new album, their first in 23 years

January 3, 2023 bernard

Click Interview with Rome: ‘You Gotta Keep Re-Inventing Yourself To A Degree’

January 2, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries