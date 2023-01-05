Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single ‘Hug Me Till You Drug Me’
The Australian post-punk act, Alien Skin, releases a brand new single titled “Hug Me Till You Drug Me”. The track was originally a 1996 cassette recording for George Pappas’ former band, the Australian synthesizer band Real Life, with a new 2023 vocal line. For your info, Real Life topped the 1984 charts with “Send Me An Angel”.
You can download the single right below, it comes with the B-side “Faust On The Dead Planet”.
Since 2008 Alien Skin has released over 14 albums. Alien Skin is also featured on our “Post Punk (Genesis)” free charity Bandcamp compilation release from 2021 opening the compilation with the track “Cold War Pop”.
And here is the video.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.