Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single ‘Hug Me Till You Drug Me’

The Australian post-punk act, Alien Skin, releases a brand new single titled “Hug Me Till You Drug Me”. The track was originally a 1996 cassette recording for George Pappas’ former band, the Australian synthesizer band Real Life, with a new 2023 vocal line. For your info, Real Life topped the 1984 charts with “Send Me An Angel”.

You can download the single right below, it comes with the B-side “Faust On The Dead Planet”.

<a href="https://alienskin.bandcamp.com/album/hug-me-till-you-drug-me">Hug Me Till You Drug Me by Alien Skin</a>

Since 2008 Alien Skin has released over 14 albums. Alien Skin is also featured on our “Post Punk (Genesis)” free charity Bandcamp compilation release from 2021 opening the compilation with the track “Cold War Pop”.

And here is the video.