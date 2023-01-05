US electro act Noxious Emotion returns after 20 years of silence – finally – and remixes spankthenun

Noxious Emotion, the electro-Industrial band from the NorthWest formed in 1992, is finally back. Michael ‘Mike’ Wimer and Shane Aungst are working on a brand new album, and have already finished a new remix for spankthenun.

For the duo it will be their first new collaboration since the album “Count Zero” (out via A.D.S.R. Musicwerks) from 1997.

Shane Aungst explains how the duo got together again after so many years: “Mike and I randomly ran into one another at a local club and got to talking about music and what we are each doing and I’ve dropped a couple hints at Mike in the last couple of years. While hanging out I told Mike how I had been asked to do a remix for spankthenun and I thought it was perfect timing for us to work together again.”

More news as we get it. You can check out the full back catalogue for Noxious Emotion right now on Bandcamp.