US electro act Noxious Emotion returns after 20 years of silence – finally – and remixes spankthenun

January 5, 2023 bernard
US electro act Noxious Emotion returns after 20 years of silence - finally - and remixes spankthenun

Noxious Emotion, the electro-Industrial band from the NorthWest formed in 1992, is finally back. Michael ‘Mike’ Wimer and Shane Aungst are working on a brand new album, and have already finished a new remix for spankthenun.

For the duo it will be their first new collaboration since the album “Count Zero” (out via A.D.S.R. Musicwerks) from 1997.

Shane Aungst explains how the duo got together again after so many years: “Mike and I randomly ran into one another at a local club and got to talking about music and what we are each doing and I’ve dropped a couple hints at Mike in the last couple of years. While hanging out I told Mike how I had been asked to do a remix for spankthenun and I thought it was perfect timing for us to work together again.”

More news as we get it. You can check out the full back catalogue for Noxious Emotion right now on Bandcamp.

Michael ‘Mike’ Wimer
Shane Aungst

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: , , ,

You may have missed

US electro act Noxious Emotion returns after 20 years of silence - finally - and remixes spankthenun

US electro act Noxious Emotion returns after 20 years of silence – finally – and remixes spankthenun

January 5, 2023 bernard
Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single 'Hug Me Till You Drug Me'

Australian post-punk act Alien Skin launches all new single ‘Hug Me Till You Drug Me’

January 5, 2023 bernard
First solo collection from veteran Texan Industrial musician Scott Crow, 'Of Everything... and Nothing'

First solo collection from veteran Texan Industrial musician Scott Crow, ‘Of Everything… and Nothing’

January 5, 2023 bernard
Moby returns with 16-track strong ambient album

Moby returns with 16-track strong ambient album

January 4, 2023 bernard
Everything But The Girl have recorded all new album, their first in 23 years

Everything But The Girl have recorded all new album, their first in 23 years

January 3, 2023 bernard