First solo collection from veteran Texan Industrial musician Scott Crow, 'Of Everything... and Nothing'

“Of Everything… and Nothing” is Scott Crow’s first collection as a solo artist outside of his other musical projects – Lesson Seven (darkwave, industrial), Audio Assault (industrial hiphop) and corporatE unclE (noise and experimental) – and some of his first music recordings since 1992. This album holds Crow’s recent collaborations, and guest appearances, with other artists and producers spanning 2016 through to the present.

The collaborators on this album are Sole and DJ Pain 1, Chris Hanna (Propagandhi), Thor Harris (Swans, Thor & Friends), Dead Voices On Air, Televangel (formerly of the production team Blue Sky Black Death), Mark Pistel (Consolidated, Hercules and Love Affair), R34L, Time, David May (KBD, Liquid 25), birthCenter and Energy Fools. The music itself spans genres from techno to hip hop to ambient/experimental and spoken word.

“Of Everything…and Nothing” is being released as a digital download, to streaming platforms and on CD on January 20th on Scott’s Austin-based label eMERGENCY heARTS and via Bandcamp.

This collection will be followed in April by “Of Everything… and Nothing: ReMixed” featuring remixes from Adrian Sherwood, Meat Beat Manifesto, Keith LeBlanc (Tackhead), Televangel, Dead Voices On Air, David May, Wanz Dover and David M. Williams.