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ATTX, a dark synthwave project from Italy, will release its debut single “GAIJIN” on August 14, 2026, self-released. The title is Japanese for “the stranger,” and the track is described as a slow-burning outsider ballad built around bass and vocals set inside cyberpunk-toned production.

The single has not yet been made available on any public streaming or purchase platform; ATTX has so far circulated it only as a private promo file ahead of the August 14 release.

ATTX describes GAIJIN as wrapping analog melancholy around a bassline and vocals pushed into cyberpunk atmospheres. Scala describes the single as similar in spirit to Gunship, The Midnight and Vangelis, a comparison he draws himself rather than one assigned by outside reviewers.

About ATTX

ATTX is the dark synthwave project of Attilio Scala, an Italian bassist, multi-instrumentalist, singer and session player, according to his own description. “GAIJIN” is his debut single under the ATTX name, self-released out of Italy and set for release on August 14, 2026. No independently verifiable biography, prior credits or public release history for the project could be confirmed beyond this description at the time of writing.

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