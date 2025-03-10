Luc Van Acker 'It´s Been A While' (Dirk Da Davo Remix) out now on Bandcamp

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Luc Van Acker (Revolting Cocks, Ministry, Shriekback) has returned with a fresh release titled “It´s Been A While”, featuring a remix by Dirk Da Davo. This special version is currently exclusive to Bandcamp. The official digital launch on wider streaming platforms is set for a later date.

<a href="https://dirkdadavo.bandcamp.com/track/luc-van-acker-its-been-a-while-dirk-da-davo-remix">Luc Van Acker: It`s Been A While (Dirk Da Davo remix) by Luc Van Acker (Dirk Da Davo remix)</a>

Luc Van Acker is preparing a new album for release by year’s end.

And in related news, Dirk Da Davo is also poised to drop a solo digital single in April, featuring remixes. Neon Electronics is also busy writing new material to unleash in May and June. The band will also perform live in Belgium on August 6 at 9 PM during Fonnefeesten in Lokeren. The festival is free.

About Luc Van Acker

Luc Van Acker, born on October 6, 1961, in Tienen, Belgium, embarked on his solo career in 1982, releasing the album “Taking Snapshots”, which he independently distributed across Europe. His 1984 album, “The Ship”, featured collaborations with artists like Anna Domino and Blaine L. Reininger of Tuxedomoon.

In 1985, Van Acker co-founded the industrial supergroup Revolting Cocks alongside Richard 23 of Front 242 and Al Jourgensen of Ministry releasing albums such as “Big Sexy Land” (1986) and “Linger Ficken’ Good” (1993). ​

Beyond Revolting Cocks, Van Acker contributed to Shriekback’s 1984 album “Jam Science” and produced Anna Domino’s 1986 mini-LP “East/West”. He also participated in projects like Mussolini Headkick and Danceable Weird Shit. ​

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)